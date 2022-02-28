Tucker Carlson Slams Efforts at ‘Censoring’ Kremlin-Backed RT, Claims ‘No Dissent Is Allowed’

The most watched cable news host, who also works for the most watched cable news network, criticized Democrats and claimed that Democrats do not allow criticism. He also slammed efforts to prevent Russian propaganda from spreading on social media after the country invaded Ukraine last week.

Additionally, he lashed out at attempts to boot Kremlin-controlled television network RT from the airwaves.

On Monday night, Tucker Carlson addressed the media landscape in the wake of the invasion. The Fox News host accused Democrats and their alleged media accomplices of shutting down dissenting views in the public forum.

“They hate populist politics in this country far more than they hate Vladimir Putin,” he said. “So they’re using this opportunity, this war in eastern Europe, to shut down domestic dissent in the United States.”

Carlson claimed that “several” U.S. allies “have banned journalists who don’t agree with their view of the war.”

He continued, “If we’re gonna protect democracy, that should start at home and democracy is defined – literally defined – by the tolerance of the regime for dissent. But no dissent is allowed. So, they’ve pulled RT from the air waves in Canada. We did that long ago.”

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, several large carriers in Canada dropped RT from their channel lineups.

However, those with internet can still watch RT.

The host cited a Mother Jones article suggesting that President Joe Biden may “crack down on pro-Russia disinformation,” which may lead cable companies to look more closely at their relationship with Fox News and Carlson in particular.

Carlson claimed that Democrats are exploiting the “tragedy” of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and “using that as a justification because we care so much about democracy to shut down any news organization, any journalist who questions the Democratic Party.”

He later added, “It’s about shutting you up personally, your ability to express yourself.” Then, he played a clip of Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) explaining that he’s requested that social media platforms take down Russian “propaganda” or at least demonetize it.

The host took issue with Warner’s use of the word “propaganda,” and stated that this is “a term that he gets to define.”

Carlson concluded, “He’s talking about censoring the opinions of Americans. Now to be clear, that is not allowed in a democracy.”

