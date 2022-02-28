Bret Baier Breaks Down Russia’s 40-Mile-Long Military Convoy Headed Toward Kyiv

Fox News anchor Bret Baier explained the sheer numbers regarding a convoy of Russian vehicles, which he said is facing stiff resistance as it heads toward Kyiv.

U.S. officials have warned that the massive line of vehicles is headed for the country’s capital city of Kyiv. On the fifth day of Russia’s invasion of its former Soviet satellite republic neighbor, that convoy is getting closer.

The column of armored vehicles was first reported on Sunday, and contains trucks, tanks and mobile rocket batteries, among innumerable other vehicles.

On Jesse Watters Primetime, host Jesse Watters enlisted the help of Baier to explain the convoy, its numbers and how Ukraine’s military has managed to chip away at it.

He also explained what he expects to see in the coming days, as he showed Fox’s viewers a map of the convoy’s route.

Baier noted Ukrainian figures are pushing back “significantly” as they stare down large numbers of T-90 tanks and Buk surface-to-air missile systems.

“One of these was actually taken out today,” he noted of a missile battery. “It’s one of the reasons why you are seeing, despite the fact that Ukraine has pretty small numbers in comparison to the Russian forces, they are taking out some of these armored columns.

Baier explained that due to the nature of the roads and geography, the convoy is being forced through what he called “small choke points.”

He said that the choke points have led to Ukraine’s military having some success at picking off vehicles in the column.

“They are being taken out by both Javelins and other arms that the Ukrainians have,” Baier said. “The Javelins are flowing in from the U.S. and Estonia and Latvia, and taking out armored personnel carriers and tanks. So the Ukrainians are showing a big effort to take out the way that these armored columns are moving. However, just the shear numbers, Jesse, eventually, it’s going to be tough for them to hold on.”

Baier also displayed a graphic which showed how outnumbered Ukraine’s military is with relation to the Russian military.

He reported Ukraine is outnumbered roughly three to one with regard to personnel, while Russia also brings with it vast numbers of tanks, artillery pieces, and fighter jets.

Baier concluded that Russia has yet to exercise any semblance of serious air superiority, and is experiencing logistical issues.

Watch above, via Fox News.

