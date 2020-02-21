Fox News host Tucker Carlson called for Judge Amy Berman Jackson — the judge behind the trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign adviser Roger Stone — to be impeached, Thursday.

“Stone’s sentence was delivered by an Obama-appointed judge called Amy Berman Jackson. Now you often hear people complain that our justice system has been infected by politics. Amy Berman Jackson is living proof that it has been,” declared Carlson during his monologue, calling Jackson an “open partisan who has so flagrantly violated the bounds of constitutional law and fairness that it’s shocking she’s still on the bench.”

“If there’s anyone in Washington that deserves to be impeached, it’s Amy Berman Jackson,” he continued, before criticizing the judge’s decision to place Rick Gates and Paul Manafort under house arrest during their trials despite the fact that they “are middle-aged men with no criminal history.”

“Jackson wanted to punish Gates and Manafort before they were even convicted of anything, and she did. Ultimately she revoked Manafort’s bail and placed him in jail in solitary confinement. But Jackson reserved her real fury for Roger Stone,” claimed Carlson. “At sentencing today, she declared that Stone was ‘prosecuted for covering up for the president.’ Now, CNN let the claim pass without comment, but anybody who had been watching was baffled because that’s totally untrue.”

Carlson explained, “Nobody connected to the president has ever been charged with a crime related to spying for Russia or colluding with Russia, much less convicted of one. Stone wasn’t charged with covering up anything. That was not the charge. That is not what he was sentenced for.”

“Amy Jackson knows that. She lied about it,” he concluded. “In other words, here you have a federal judge lying about the case before her. Scary? Yes, it is scary.”

