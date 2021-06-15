Tucker Carlson Says Vladimir Putin’s Posing ‘Fair Questions’ About Ashli Babbitt Shooting

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said on Tuesday night that Vladimir Putin is posing “fair questions” about the shooting of Ashli Babbitt.

Babbit was one of the many rioters at the Capitol on January 6th. She was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer.

Carlson went off on Merrick Garland over his recent comments about the riots at the Capitol, saying the government wants to “crush anyone who leads opposition to” Joe Biden.

“We are living through the transformation of a formerly democratic republic into something else. We’re looking at growing authoritarianism. That’s not an overstatement,” he continued.

Carlson then invoked the Russian leader and said, “Vladimir Putin knows authoritarian systems very well, and he sees clearly what is happening in this country.”

He played part of Putin’s interview with NBC News.

Keir Simmons asked Putin if he ordered the assassination of Alexei Navalny.

Putin denied it and immediately went on to ask, “Did you order the assassination of the woman who walked into the Congress and was shot and killed by a policeman?”

He went on to say the rioters “didn’t go there to steal a laptop, they came with political demands.”

Carlson followed that up by saying that Vladimir Putin is raising “fair questions”:

Okay. So yeah, we just played tape of Vladimir Putin. Now, under normal circumstances, we would never play tape of a foreign adversary criticizing our government. But honestly those are fair questions.

“Who did shoot Ashli Babbitt and why don’t we know?” Carlson continued. “Are anonymous federal agents now allowed to kill unarmed women who protest the regime? That’s okay now? No, it’s not okay.”

He asked why “all those January 6th protesters” are in prison while “Biden voters who torched federal buildings” aren’t.

“If all that was going on in Russia, we would rightly call it scary. We would call Putin a dictator. In fact, we do call him a dictator,” Carlson added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com