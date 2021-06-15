Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Has Two Shows in Top Five Most-Watched in Monday Ratings Demo

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld made two appearances in the top five most-watched shows among viewers in the key A25-54 demographic, as the network continued its ratings winning streak Monday.

Gutfeld’s late-night comedy show Gutfeld! was fifth most-watched in the valuable demo on Monday, with 262,000, easily beating MSNBC’s The 11th Hour with Brian Williams (189,000) and the second hour of Don Lemon Tonight (138,000). Gutfeld’s early-evening panel show The Five was fourth most-watched in the demo, with 345,000 A25-54 viewers, blowing away both the first hour of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer (159,000) and the second hour of Deadline: White House on MSNBC (135,000).

Fox News dominated the charts overall on Monday, with Tucker Carlson Tonight at the top, notching nearly 3 million total viewers and 530,000 in the demo. Hannity was second, with 2.66 total viewers and 406,000 in the demo. The Five was third in total viewers, with 2.57 million, and fourth in the demo, with 345,000. The Ingraham Angle was fourth in total viewers, with 2.11 million, and third in the demo, with 346,000. The Rachel Maddow Show was fifth in total viewers, with 1.89 million (216,000 in the demo), while Gutfeld! rounded out the top five in the demo, with 262,000 (1.59 million total).

Fox won in total day with 1.49 million total viewers and 232,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.04 million, and third in the demo with 124,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 656,000, and second in the demo, with 156,000.

In prime time, Fox was first with 2.59 million total viewers and 427,000 in the demo (more demo viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined). MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.55 million, and third in the demo, with 176,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 902,000, and second in the demo, with 211,000.

Fox and Friends won in the early morning, with 1.09 million total viewers, and 155,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second in total viewers, with 864,000, and third in the demo, with 103,000. CNN’s New Day was third in total viewers, averaging 493,000, and second in the demo, with 118,000.

