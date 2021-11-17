Tucker Carlson Slams Joy Reid’s ‘White Tears’ TikTok: ‘That Is a Currently Employed MSNBC Anchor… And Not an Employee of Radio Rwanda’

Tucker Carlson knocked Joy Reid on Wednesday after she posted a TikTok comparing Kyle Rittenhouse crying on the stand during his trial to Brett Kavanaugh tearing up during his confirmation hearing.

“In America, there’s a thing about both white vigilantism and white tears, particularly male White tears,” she said in a video posted on Tuesday. “Really, White tears in general, because that’s what Karens are, right? They Karen out and then as soon as they get caught, bring waterworks. White men can get away with that too, and it has the same effect.”

The video was roundly mocked on conservative social media.

Carlson called the video another instance of tribalism.

“Tribalism has been around for as long as people have been around,” he said. “It’s never gone away. It just lurks beneath the surface of societies, all societies. One of the main goals of any civilization is to suppress tribalism so we can live together without killing one another. So you should be concerned when it reemerges in public, and boy has it.”

He played a brief clip of Reid’s video in which she said,

This Kyle Rittenhouse trial. It reminded a lot of people of something, something. Oh, the Brett Kavanaugh hearings in which Brett Kavanaugh, who had been accused of committing sexual abuse of her. Cried his way through the hearings to make him a permanent member and associate justice of the United States Supreme Court. And his tears turned out to be more powerful than the tears of Christine Blasey Ford, which where the tears of the alleged victim.

Carlson reacted with disgust, if not disbelief.

“So, that is a currently employed MSNBC anchor, another Harvard graduate, not an employee of a Radio Rwanda,” he said.

“‘White tears!’ She mocks the very idea,” said Carlson, before again impersonating Reid. “‘People that evil can’t cry. They don’t have human emotions because they’re not really human. You don’t have to care about them, they don’t qualify for your compassion. You can laugh as they weep and feel good about it.'”

“You often hear the word ‘dehumanize,'” he said. “What does it mean? That’s what it looks like. So you wonder how long this can go on in our country before something really important breaks.”

Watch above via Fox News.

