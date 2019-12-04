Tucker Carlson Stunned When Guest Says ‘No Evidence’ Russia Hacked DNC in 2016

The Nation contributor Aaron Mate appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show on Tuesday to insist — much to the host’s shock — that there is still “no evidence” to prove that Russia was the culprit in the 2016 hacking of the Democratic National Committee.

Mate made the comment while defending Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) from media criticism, as the GOP lawmaker appeared on Meet the Press Sunday and was widely panned for suggesting to Chuck Todd that it may have been Ukraine, not Russia, whose hackers broke into the DNC servers. President Donald Trump repeated a similar unfounded theory to Kennedy’s regarding supposed Ukraine election tampering during his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“What’s funny about the indignation about Senator Kennedy’s comments, he was pointing out a documented fact. There was Ukrainian meddling in 2016, and it’s no secret. Ukrainian officials, they leaked information that exposed some inherent corruption by Paul Manafort,” said Mate. “What is also ironic here is that people who are indignant about that claim by Trump are accepting the claim that Russia hacked the DNC, even though there’s been no evidence yet. There have been claims by intelligence officials, but those same intelligent officials gave us the whole scam that was the Trump-Russia collusion.”

“May I stop you there?” Carlson interjected. “At this moment, December 3rd, 2019, we still don’t have actual evidence that the Russian government hacked the DNC?”

“We’ve had claims from an intelligence process that was managed by John Brennan, who has a very sketchy history, including being caught lying to the Senate when the Senate was investigating the CIA torture program. And we have an indictment from Robert Mueller, but that indictment … has serious holes,” the guest replied. “We have been told by discredited intelligence officials that it was Russia. That intelligence should be released so everyone can judge for themselves.”

Carlson replied by quipping about how questioning U.S. intelligence officials in such a way then means that “you are working for Russia.”

After numerous investigations into the 2016 election interference, U.S. intelligence agencies reported with “high confidence” that Russia was the culprit in the DNC cyberattacks. Just a few weeks prior to the 2016 election, Homeland Security and the DNI stated that it is the view of U.S. authorities that Russia carried out the hack to “interfere with the U.S. election process,” while cybersecurity firms CrowdStrike, Mandiant, and Fidelis, who were all contracted out to investigate forensic evidence connected to the hack, stated that two Russian intel services were involved in the DNC hacking debacle. In December 2016, the CIA informed members of Congress that intelligence officials had gathered evidence proving Russia’s complicity.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]