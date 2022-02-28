A Ukrainian freelance journalist has claimed that numerous reporters have armed themselves, and are fighting to help halt a Russian offensive to take the country’s capital.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the country last Thursday. Causalities on both sides have been confirmed.

On Monday, the fifth full day of fighting, Ukrainian forces had managed to prevent their invaders from taking Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv.

While Russian forces are presumably attempting to encircle and occupy the city, civilians have joined military forces to fight them back.

Many have armed themselves with both automatic rifles and Molotov cocktails.

Keteryna Malofieieva, whose work has been published by Buzzfeed News, joined Eric Bolling on Newsmax TV’s The Balance to share her personal account of being in the war-ravaged country.

Bolling asked the reporter to give his viewers a sense of what is happening in Ukraine.

“Well, of course, I am concerned,” she said. “The air raid sirens that I have been hearing today, throughout the day in Dnipro, in the city where I am staying currently, approximately six times, two of them during the past hour. So, it’s extremely worrying, and affect the mood and affect my work as well.”

Malofieieva said she had met civilians who have joined the effort to repel Russian troops by making weapons and digging trenches.

“Keteryna, are you making Molotov cocktails for yourself, do you have a weapon in the event that a Russian soldier knocks on your door, and is that what you plan to do?” Bolling asked her. “Do you plan to defend yourself?”

“No, I am going to defend myself with my word,” she said. “As a journalist, I will not take arms.”

She told the host that while she does not intend to fend off Russia’s invasion, she knows numerous people working in the media in Ukraine who are have armed themselves for combat.

“I know as examples of journalists who decided to do so,” she said. “So I know examples of some male journalists who decided to join to the territorial defense forces and protect Kyiv, for example.”

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com