Former GOP committee spokesperson Kurt Bardella called out the Republican Party’s obsession with so-called cancel culture as an attempt to manufacture outrage that both distracts from the ongoing Covid pandemic and keeps fueling donations from its grassroots supporters.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House on Friday, the NBC News contributing columnist offered his scathing response to guest host Jason Johnson.

“Talking about cancel culture,” Johnson said. “The other thing that I think is missed in these cultural arguments is that it’s being used to fundraise, that Republicans, when they are not providing people people with a $15 dollar minimum wage, are then going to them and saying, send me $25, send me $100 to battle cancel culture. So really is this just boiling down to another way to raise money off of people in the middle of a pandemic after Republicans have perhaps lost other forms of financial support?”

“Listen, all that we have seen from the Republican Party during this time of Trump being the leader and the face of the party is them milking their core constituency for tens of millions of dollars and delivering them nothing but basically a death sentence,” Bardella said.

After Election Day, Trump notably began soliciting vast sums of money from his donors for a new political action committee that he claimed would be fighting the non-existent election fraud — but was mostly used to pay off his campaign debt and build a de facto personal war chest for future political endeavors.

“The very people that they pander to,” Bardella added, “the so-called working class, you know, hardworking family values, white voters, these are the people that they could never get in to the Trump Hotel. They could never get in to all of these great, luxurious properties that they hold all these confabs at. They make fun of these people. They are using them, and they are using them to raise money and enrich themselves.”

“It is the ultimate grift, the Republican party right now,” Bardella concluded. “How they message to them, get them to send them $5, $10, $15, and then go on and vote against policies that would actually help these people, you know, and they are calculating that they’ll never wake up and they’ll never get it and they’ll keep using them like a human ATM machine in perpetuity.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

