Tucker Carlson Dominates the Demo, Rachel Maddow Most-Watched in Thursday Ratings

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was the most-watched show in cable news Thursday, but Fox’s Tucker Carlson dominated in the key demo, winning the most viewers age 25-54.

The Rachel Maddow Show had 3.39 million total viewers Thursday, and was second in the demo, with 505,000. Tucker Carlson Tonight took a big lead in the demo, with 526,000 viewers, and was second overall, with 3.16 million total viewers. The Five was the third most-watched show, with 2.83 million total viewers, and was fourth in the demo, with 349,000, while Hannity was fourth, with 2.71 million total viewers, and was third in the demo, with 385,000.

In total day viewers, Fox edged out the competition, averaging 1.59 million total viewers and 249,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.51 million total viewers, and 193,000 in the demo. CNN averaged 1.13 million viewers in total day, and was a close second in the demo, with 244,000.

In prime time, Fox was again first, with 2.64 million total viewers, and 412,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 2.6 million total viewers and 357,000 in the demo. CNN was third, averaging 1.47 million total viewers in prime time, and 336,000 in the demo.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe topped the early morning in total viewers, with 1.31 million, and was second in the demo, with 178,000. Fox and Friends was second, with 1.27 million total viewers, and was first in the demo, with 214,000. CNN’s New Day was third, averaging 661,000 total viewers, and 141,000 in the demo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]