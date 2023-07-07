Undisputed Going Off Air Until August as FS1 Struggles to Find Skip Bayless’ Next Partner in the Wake of Shannon Sharpe’s Departure: Report

After saying goodbye to longtime analyst Shannon Sharpe, Fox Sports 1’s Undisputed is on hiatus until August 28.

According to a report from Front Office Sports, the decision to temporarily bring the show off the air was due to the fact that FS1 has been unable to find a new counterpart for Skip Bayless.

Shortly after it was reported Sharpe reached a buyout with the network, sources revealed that few people wanted to work with Bayless because of his controlling nature on the show. Still, there were a number of on-air talent under consideration, including FS1 analysts LeSean McCoy, Emmanuel Acho, and Joy Taylor.

Now, nearly a month after Sharpe’s last day, the search continues.

On Wednesday, Bayless hinted at the return of FS1, saying he “can’t wait to unveil Undisputed just in time for football season.”

LeBron isn’t the only one in the lab this summer. Can’t wait to unveil Undisputed just in time for football season. https://t.co/fpARm04FJu — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 5, 2023

However, sources with knowledge of the situation said the reality is much less positive.

“Shannon’s exit moved way faster than they expected,” one source told FOS. “So they had no choice but to go on hiatus. Skip has never done anything like this during all his years at FS1 or ESPN. Not being on the air during all these NBA moves is killing him.”

At the end of June, ESPN laid off around 20 high-profile, on-air personalities in a drastic cost-cutting move. Some of those names, including Max Kellerman and Keyshawn Johnson, are reportedly also being considered.

Regardless of who the network chooses, another source said, Sharpe’s shoes may be difficult to fill.

“This was so dumb,” they said. They had the best (partner for Bayless). There are three stars in morning debate: Skip, (Stephen A. Smith) and Shannon. And Fox had two of them.”

