Here Are the Big Name On-Air Talent ESPN Is Laying Off

ESPN has begun another round of high-profile layoffs. In an effort to save “tens of millions of dollars,” according to the New York Post, around 20 on-air personalities — some with decades of experience — have been shown the door.

The first name to come out was Jeff Van Gundy, who worked as an analyst for ESPN’s top NBA broadcasting team for 16 years. Not long after Van Gundy’s name came out, the Post also reported that Jalen Rose was among those included in the layoffs. Like Van Gundy, Rose was another big name in the network’s NBA coverage team.

The layoffs will result in drastic changes to the network’s programming. A week prior, it was reported that Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN Radio’s morning show — would be getting canceled. On Friday morning, Keyshawn Johnson and Max Kellerman — two of the three members of that morning show — were also let go.

College basketball coverage will also lose a familiar face. Front Office Sports reported that LaPhonso Ellis is also out at ESPN. He’d been one of their top college basketball analysts for 14 years.

While fans await the reveal of the rest of these high-profile layoffs, BroBible’s Dov Kleiman has identified those supposedly at risk. Jay Williams — the third member of Keyshawn, JWill and Max — Steve Young, and Suzy Kolber were considered to be at risk. Some of the larger on-air names — including Stephen A. Smith and Scott Van Pelt — were safe.

Kolber, a staple of ESPN’s NFL coverage, confirmed the rumor on Twitter.

“Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off,” she said in a Tweet. “Heartbreaking — but 27 years at ESPN was a good run. So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of. Next step — a project that gives back.”

The Walt Disney Company — ESPN’s parent company — instructed the network to undergo three rounds of layoffs back in March. Disney aims to cut 7,000 jobs across the board. ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro reportedly told the heads of departments to “scrutinize their divisions to make them as efficient as possible.”

This article will be updated as more news breaks…

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com