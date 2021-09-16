‘Unelect These Bastards!’ Former RNC Chair Michael Steele Goes Off on Republicans Standing by Trump’s Election Lie

Michael Steele, a former RNC chairman who has since become a vociferous critic of the Trump-era GOP, went off on the Republicans still standing by the big lie.

Nicolle Wallace spoke with Steele about concerns of the upcoming “Justice for J6 rally,” describing it as a rally “for people who used flagpoles to maim and mutilate the bodies of the Capitol Police officers who protect them.”

Steele said he’s alarmed by the “us against them” narrative that Trump in particular is pushing.

“It really boils down to, Nicolle, how much the American people are willing to tolerate,” he continued.

We just need to stop talking about these people as if this is somehow commonplace, normal, to even have that debate. No, we’re not going to debate “do we overthrow the government today or do we go get coffee?” No, we’re not having that debate! Let’s call out what Trump and his ilk are doing and continuing to stoke.

Wallace brought up George W. Bush alluding to January 6 when he spoke on 9/11.

She asked, “Why are we indulging the feelings of people like Kevin McCarthy and Congressman [Paul] Gosar, who wants to have it both ways, who wants to be in bed with that same grave threat, and remain a member in good standing in Congress? Why aren’t there sanctions for people who lay down with people who, in the words of the last Republican standard-bearer, represent the same grave threat to our homeland as the terrorists who attacked us on September 11th?”

Steele said internal sanctions would need to come from GOP leadership, but their ire is aimed at people like Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney.

“The external sanction is what we the voters do, what we the people do. You unelect these bastards! That’s what you do,” he continued. “You don’t give them another shot, another bite at the apple, another strike at the gold ring of Congress. You don’t further empower them.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

