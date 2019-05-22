A new collection of unsealed search warrants from the Mueller investigation has shed new light on Michael Cohen’s communications with people connected to Russia while he was President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

The warrants show that on the day Trump was elected, Cohen started exchanging hundreds of calls and text messages with Andrew Intrater, the chief executive officer of an investment company characterized as an affiliate of a company owned by Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg. Reports on the documents say Cohen and Intrater exchanged 230 phone calls and 950 text messages over a span of eight months.

On CNN, reporter Evan Perez noted that investigators became interested in the phone calls because of the suspiciousness of the timing and questions about the Russian-connected money flow. He suggested that these transactions possible flowed into the slush fund Cohen set up on his boss’ behalf to suppress the stories of the women who claim to have held liaisons with the president.

