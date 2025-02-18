Podcaster and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen told Jim Acosta that “Trump already owns the libs!” and that Democrats and liberals should stop trying to “denigrate” Trump because “it doesn’t work.”

Cohen was a guest on Monday’s edition of the Substack video podcast The Jim Acosta Show, during which Acosta asked him about Trump’s attention-getting post in which he wrote “He who saves his Country does not violate any Law.”

Acosta dismissed people who believe Trump just says things like this to “own the libs,” and Cohen agreed Trump should be taken seriously because he “already owns” the libs, and explained why trashing Trump doesn’t accomplish anything:

JIM ACOSTA: And Trump posted this message over the weekend. Quoting Napoleon, “He who saves this country does not violate any law.”. Can we just talk about this for a moment, Michael? Cause you’ve talked about this before. You do feel as though Trump would basically like to be a king in this country. And that’s not–. That’s not to engage in hyperbole. You just actually believe that. And when he puts messages like this out there, people might say, he’s just trolling, he’s trying to own the libs. He’s trying to, you know, start up, you know, trouble with with folks. I find this to be very troubling. MICHAEL COHEN: Well, I think what he’s doing at this point in time is he’s taking the Supreme Court decision, which was presidential immunity. (Yeah.) And he’s even expanding it further. We see that right now in a slew of litigation based upon the executive orders that have been written. I wrote about that in my substack the other day. (That’s right.) But this is not this is not a joke. And nobody should take it as just some sort like. JIM ACOSTA: Trolling–. MICHAEL COHEN: –own the libs. He already owns the libs! Let’s be clear about something. While Democrats and Libs and whoever else that they want to say are out there and they’re trying to on a regular basis, denigrate Trump, you know, they make all these statements about him. Let me be very clear. That’s not the way to beat Donald Trump! All right. Not in the slightest. What basically you’re doing there. The whole art of trying to denigrate somebody like Trump, it doesn’t work. He is given a pass because of all of the crazy, chaotic things that he does. But I want your followers to understand something and understand this crystal clear: at this present time, despite all of the chaos that we have seen over the course of now going into week four. Imagine– 93% of Republicans, 93% of the GOP, highest ever, believe he is doing a great job. I’ll go one step further. 54% in a poll of all Americans say that they are pleased with the job that Donald is doing.

Acosta revisited the topic later in the interview, and Cohen explained how he thinks people should fight back against Trump:

JIM ACOSTA: It sounds like what you were saying earlier, Michael, is that you can’t you can’t get so upset about this that you’re foaming at the mouth and engaging in ad hominem attacks. Let’s expand on that just a little bit before before we let you go. I think that’s a very important comment. MICHAEL COHEN: Yeah, it is, because there is a way within which to get the misinformation, disinformation, mal information out of the– we’ll call it the newest ecosphere. Right? And that’s like with shows like yours. Or with Substack. Shows like yours or mine or like, you know, with our various different podcasts and so on. You have to listen to fact. So that’s where that’s where. JIM ACOSTA: People have a right to be pissed. I’m just going to say right now, by the way, an absolute right to be pissed. I do not. I do not say in any way, shape or form that you don’t have a right to be pissed. Absolutely have a. MICHAEL COHEN: Right. I do. Right. There’s only one problem. The plurality of Americans elected Donald Trump in 20 in 2024. All right. Our job is to lead the news. We’re the news ecosphere with facts, hard facts. And you see how, like when you and I always engage in these conversations, we’re talking about the same thing, right? If we stay with 2 or 3 topics and that’s it.

