Progressive MeidasTouch Network Drops Michael Cohen’s Podcasts After Claiming He ‘Felt Coerced’ to Testify Against Trump

Progressive media company MeidasTouch Network announced it was cutting ties with Michael Cohen on Saturday, hours after he claimed prosecutors “pressured” him to mold his testimony to bolster a political witch hunt against President Donald Trump.

“Programming note: MeidasTouch Network will no longer by producing or carrying the shows Political Beatdown or Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen,” the left-leaning outlet posted on X.

MeidasTouch has turned into one of the bigger anti-MAGA media companies around. It has 5.84 million subscribers on YouTube and its main podcast is routinely ranked among the top 50 shows on Spotify’s charts.

Cohen co-hosted his Political Beatdown show with MeidasTouch co-founder Ben Meiselas. The pair just posted their latest Beatdown episode on January 15, where they reacted to “Trump’s psychotic morning rant on Truth Social where he threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act against the people of Minnesota,” according to the show’s description.

That show pulled in a few hundred thousand viewers on YouTube for each episode.

Interestingly, Cohen posted a new episode of his Mea Culpa podcast about an hour after MeidasTouch announced it was divorcing him on Saturday; the show still included the “MeidasTouch: Because Truth Is Golden” logo in the bottom right corner of the screen.

MeidasTouch ditched Cohen soon after he posted on Substack that he felt prosecutors forced him to give damning testimony against Trump.

Cohen served as a “key witness” against Trump in a civil action brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James in 2023 on charges that Trump fraudulently inflated his business assets; and in a criminal action from 2024 that became known as the “Stormy Daniels hush money” case that was brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump lost both cases, but the civil case was overturned on appeal over the “excessive” fine of $454 million that Trump was ordered to pay. The “hush money” verdict is currently being reconsidered by a lower court.

Cohen wrote on Saturday:

From the time I first began meeting with lawyers from the Manhattan DA’s Office and the New York Attorney General’s Office in connection with their investigations of President Trump, and through the trials themselves, I felt pressured and coerced to only provide information and testimony that would satisfy the government’s desire to build the cases against and secure a judgment and convictions against President Trump. … During my time with prosecutors, both in preparation for and during the trials, it was clear they were interested only in testimony from me that would enable them to convict President Trump. When my testimony was insufficient for a point the prosecution sought to make, prosecutors frequently asked inappropriate leading questions to elicit answers that supported their narrative.

Cohen added the purpose of his article was not “to defend Donald Trump, nor to relitigate his conduct.”

“You may reasonably ask why I am speaking out now. The answer is simple,” Cohen wrote. “I have witnessed firsthand the damage done when prosecutors pick their target first and then seek evidence to fit a predetermined narrative.”

Trump on Saturday said the whole thing was a “SET UP” to bring him down.