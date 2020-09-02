PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor was accused of spreading “very irresponsible” misinformation this week about the shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin after she claimed on MSNBC that the shooting victims were “unarmed.”

On MSNBC’s Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Tuesday Alcindor said, “What you see the president doing is just doubling down and really going to this part of his base — I don’t think all Trump supporters are like this — but going to the part of his base that think that it’s okay for a 17-year-old to shoot people in the street who are unarmed, who are at a protest, who are upset about the way that the federal government is treating African-Americans.”

“Never before, I think, in the history of America has a president used the bully pulpit of the White House to defend somebody who is charged with homicide in a way like this,” she added.

Social media users quickly pointed out, however, that at least one of the protesters was captured on camera brandishing a handgun before being shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse, while another was seen charging at Rittenhouse with a skateboard.

“Unarmed? They weren’t unarmed what are you talking about? One had a gun!” responded National Republican Senatorial Committee senior adviser Matt Whitlock. “For all the time you guys didn’t accusing the President of dishonesty this is very irresponsible dishonesty.”

Unarmed? They weren’t unarmed what are you talking about? One had a gun! For all the time you guys didn’t accusing the President of dishonesty this is very irresponsible dishonesty. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 2, 2020

Not sure why they’re repeating this misinformation, Rittenhouse was chased by a person with a handgun. There are pictures and video that both @Yamiche and @NicolleDWallace must have seen by now. https://t.co/XAYzqXWv1N — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 2, 2020

“Regardless of one’s thoughts on the shootings, this is nowhere near accurate,” declared Townhall political editor and Fox News contributor Guy Benson.

regardless of one’s thoughts on the shootings, this is nowhere near accurate https://t.co/g8LBPsFOO8 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 2, 2020

None of the people Rittenhouse shot were unarmed. And Yamiche is still not a journalist. https://t.co/rYM3ntTdwn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2020

🤥🤥🤥🤥 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 2, 2020

This is a lie. https://t.co/uPbJtS8jxy — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 2, 2020

The New York Times reported last week that before Rittenhouse used his rifle, “an unknown gunman fires into the air” and “another pursuer lunges toward him from the same direction.”

“As Mr. Rittenhouse is running, he trips and falls to the ground. He fires four shots as three people rush toward him. One person appears to be hit in the chest and falls to the ground,” the Times explained, adding, “Another, who is carrying a handgun, is hit in the arm and runs away.”

Photos published by a number of news outlets also appeared to show the man shot in the arm carrying a handgun.

Alcindor, however, did not definitively say that all of the victims were unarmed. Many details surrounding the shooting — including the source of gunshots heard before Rittenhouse opened fire — are currently unknown.

Rittenhouse’s legal team argues he used his gun in self defense.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]