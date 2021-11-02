Asra Nomani showcased some rather bizarre books during a panel discussion of concerned Virginia voters on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning. Nomani is a former reporter for the Wall Street Journal and, lately, has become a vocal activist on the issue of parent’s rights on education reform and a frequent guest on Fox News.

Wearing a shirt that read ‘Mama and Papa Bear Movement’ Nomani responded to a question from host Ainsley Earhardt on whether Critical Race Theory (CRT) is being taught in “our schools.” Depending on one’s perspective, CRT is either a graduate-level curriculum that discusses the long-term effects of systemic racism in American culture, or it’s dangerously teaching young children that it’s bad to be white. Or something.

Either way, it’s become a very effective political wedge issue seeing as the Republican candidate for Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin now appears to be a slight favorite, in large part due to this issue. But I digress…

Nomani confirmed that CRT was being taught in the schools (shocker!) the proceeded to show off books designed to illustrate what she clearly sees as an intrusion of politics in schools today. A is for Activist, Gender Queer, and Woke Baby were all shown to the camera as a means to scare viewers of just how far we’ve come.

Earhardt asked Nomani if these were books are “in our classrooms here in Virginia,” to which Nomani replied that “they are in Virginia.” It’s not clear if she purposely avoided confirmation that the books were part of a curriculum or not. They could just be available for sale in Virginia, and anywhere, or there could be schools in Virginia teaching them.

Earhardt then responded to Nomani’s concern saying “We hear about these books, but I don’t think I have seen them held up and realize the age groups that they are targeting.”

Watch above via Fox News.

