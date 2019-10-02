Putin Jokes About Election Interference: We’ll Do it Again in 2020, ‘Just Don’t Tell Anyone’

Russian President Vladimir Putin made light about his country’s interference in America’s elections, all while suggesting that they will try to do it again in 2020.

During an energy forum in Moscow on Wednesday, NBC’s Keir Simmons asked Putin for what he thought about Robert Mueller’s assessment that Russia will most likely keep trying to meddle with America’s election. Putin responded by jokingly leaning into the microphone and whispering this comment:

“I’ll tell you in a secret, yes, we’ll definitely intervene. It’s a secret so that everybody can laugh and so we’ll go big. But don’t tell anyone, please.”

Putin’s remarks drew laughs from the crowd, though Simmons spoke to Hallie Jackson about the exchange afterwards and he doubts American officials will find it so amusing.

