WATCH: ABC’s Raddatz Confronts Lindsey Graham on His Call to GA Official as Grand Jury Finds Witnesses in Probe Committed Perjury

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) claimed to have no concerns regarding his testimony for the investigation into the attempts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz interviewed Graham on Sunday for This Week, where the senator largely discussed the dynamics between the U.S., China, and Russia amid recent events. Towards the end of the interview, Raddatz brought up the release of excerpts from the Fulton County special grand jury report, which reveals that the jury believes one or more witnesses committed perjury in their testimony.

Graham testified before the grand jury last year to face questions about his phone calls with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the 2020 election. Trump and his allies targeted Raffensperger in their efforts to throw out the state’s election results, but Graham has denied Raffensperger’s claims that the senator told him he had the authority to reject certain ballots from that election.

Raddatz brought up all of this to Graham, plus the indications that the grand jury found no evidence of widespread fraud in Georgia during the election. Thus, Raddatz asked, “Do you accept the grand jury conclusion and do you have any regrets about calling the secretary of state, and any concerns about perjury?”

It remains unclear who the grand jury suspects of committing perjury, so Graham said he had “no concerns about my testimony.”

“The grand jury analysis that there was no widespread fraud in Georgia, I agree with that. I think the voting by mail had problems, but I found no evidence of widespread fraud,” Graham continued. “I had to decide as a senator whether or not to validate the Georgia election. I thought it made sense to call up the Georgia secretary of state, and I did, asked hard questions. But at the end of the day, I voted to certify the election results in Georgia for the 2020 election.”

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com