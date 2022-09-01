WATCH: Anchor Swallows Fly — But Still Manages to Read the News

A Toronto news anchor swallowed a fly while reading the news but still went about her job as if nothing happened.

Global News anchor Farah Nasser was on air delivering a report about the latest floods in Pakistan.

“Eight weeks of nonstop torrential rain. A national emergency has been in–,” said Nasser during a Monday newscast as she swallowed the fly before saying “has been invoked but the weather in Pakistan, extreme weather, is alarming…”

CNN anchors Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell applauded Nasser for her resolve on their show Thursday afternoon.

“Give that woman an Edward R. Murrow Award right now,” she said. “She deserves it. She just carried on with reporting after swallowing a live fly.”

“I feel like she needs a sip of something strong after that too,” said Blackwell.

“Well done,” said Camerota, clapping.

Nasser posted the clip on her Twitter account and referenced Ontario Premier Doug Ford swallowing a bee during a news conference a couple weeks ago.

“Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it’s not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today. (Very much a first world problem given the story I’m introducing),” she tweeted on Monday.

Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it’s not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today. (Very much a first world problem given the story I’m introducing). pic.twitter.com/Qx5YyAeQed — Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) August 29, 2022

Watch above via CNN.

