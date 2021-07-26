WATCH: Arizona GOP Official Methodically Smacks Down Election Claims of Trump Spox in Back-to-Back Fox Interviews

Donald Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington and Arizona’s Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer appeared on Fox News Monday for back-to-back interviews with Bret Baier to discuss whether there was significant fraud in 2020 election.

During a rally over the weekend in Arizona, Trump once again baselessly said the election had been rigged against him, including in the state. Earlier this year, the Arizona state Senate authorized an audit of the presidential election results in the state. A firm called Cyber Ninjas, which had never conducted an election audit before, has been tapped for the job. In one instance, audit workers were screening ballots for bamboo fibers because according to one conspiracy theory, the ballots had been flown in from East Asia.

Harrington parroted claims by Trump and other election deniers about the election in Arizona that are false or misleading, including the false charge that 168,000 ballots were printed on non-regulation paper, the highly misleading claim that there is no record of 75,000 ballots mail-in ballots that had been sent out, and the false claim that 18,000 voters who participated in the election were immediately purged from the rolls after the election. She also claimed that 3,981 people voted in the election even though they registered to vote after the October 15 deadline, an allegation to which Richer cleared up later in the segment.

Harrington said those 3,981 votes should be thrown out. Otherwise, that would mean “we live in a communist country,” she added.

Baier noted that some Trump supporters believe a conspiracy theory that he will be reinstated as president in August.

“Does the former president believe that?” Baier asked.

Harrington dodged and said, “We want to get to the truth.”

Baier bid Harrington adieu and welcomed Richer, a Republican who was elected Maricopa County recorder in 2020. The anchor asked him about Harrington’s claim that ballots had been cast by voters who registered after the deadline.

“So that’s inaccurate,” said Richer, who explained that “somebody might have filled out the paperwork by October 15th, but that person might have had to vote a provisional ballot because that paperwork wouldn’t have been processed until later. But as long as they filled it out before October 15th, then it’s still a valid voter and that vote should count.”

Richer noted that although he was not in charge of the election last year because he hasn’t yet been elected recorder, he has assessed the facts. “There is nothing to hide,” he said. “This was not a stolen election.”

Richer pointed viewers to his department’s website, which has a section dedicated to refuting the numerous falsehoods about the election in Maricopa County. “This is like playing whack-a-mole,” he said. “Some of these claims we thought were like, the undead, have come back, I guess.”

Richer called Trump’s claims about the election “disappointing” and “borderline dystopian.”

