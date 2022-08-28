WATCH: Atlanta Braves Mascot Absolutely Clobbers Pee Wee Football Players During Falcons-Jaguars Halftime Entertainment

Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper absolutely clobbered some pee wee football players during the halftime show entertainment for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL preseason game, stiff-arming several kids to the ground on his way to the end zone.

Blooper was at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the preseason matchup and teamed up with several other Atlanta-area sports mascots to play some football against players from local youth teams.

Zero mercy whatsoever was shown to the kids.

In a video posted to Blooper’s Twitter account, he can be seen exhibiting what Saturday Down South news editor Adam Spencer described as a “devastating stiff-arm” and “shoving children off him like they were rag dolls.”

In another play, Blooper was on defense and just trucked right over an offensive lineman, laying the kid out flat on his back before getting up and pounding his chest.

The merciless gridiron tactics drew some critics, but others like Outkick’s David Hookstead lauded Blooper for teaching kids “[i]n the era of handouts and participation trophies,” football was still a “tough sport,” and the Pro Football Hall of Fame even gave the rough-and-tumble mascot a salute.

We’d like to recognize and salute @BlooperBraves of @Braves, who’s putting in a bid to become the first baseball mascot to become a football Hall of Famer 🤣pic.twitter.com/nJWZCypjlS — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 27, 2022

Jim Acosta played the clip at the end of his CNN Newsroom program Sunday, quipping “this week’s most dominating performance” in the NFL preseason “belongs to a major league baseball mascot.”

“Take it easy on those kids, Blooper,” said Acosta, deadpanning “that might be a little too aggressive there.”

The Falcons showed a similar lack of mercy to the Jags, defeating them 28-12.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

