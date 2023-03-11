WATCH: Bill Maher Compares Trump Fans To ‘Black Folks’ Who Cheered OJ Simpson Acquittal

Comic and pundit Bill Maher compared fans of former President Donald Trump who ignore the revelations that Fox News trashed him behind the scenes to “Black folks” who cheered O.J. Simpson’s acquittal for murder.

More stunning comments made by Fox News hosts and executives in private in the aftermath of the election were revealed Tuesday in yet another new filing by Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing Fox News for defamation and seeking $1.6 billion in damages.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host talked with guests Josh Tyrangiel and John McWhorter about Trump’s appeal, and his fans’ immunity to negative information.

Maher likened the phenomenon to an emotional appeal that he compared to “Black folks” who “knew that O.J. killed that girl…But it just felt right”:

JOHN MCWHORTER: But wouldn’t people maybe prefer the tribute band rather than somebody who’s going to blow up the world? BILL MAHER: No, I hope so, too. But I was even more on the side of what I’m saying now this week when we found out how much Fox News has been lying. And I thought, see my liberal mind went to, Oh my God, you, Fox News viewers, all you care about is fake news. And now we have you caught red handed that you are getting fake news. We have this evidence. They’re caught red handed talking. We have the transcripts, the emails, the text. They’re saying they hate Trump. He’s bad for the country. They know he lost the country and they’re telling you the exact opposite. Aren’t you dumb asses understand? And there’s going, Yeah, we know, but it just feels right. It feels good. And I need to feel good. And it doesn’t matter if it’s factually right. It’s like, you know what? Remember the O.J. trial? Like, Black folks knew that O.J. killed that girl. JOHN MCWHORTER: To a man. BILL MAHER: Right. But it just felt right. And I don’t blame that. What, for once, a Black guy beat the justice system after a zillion times the other way around. JOHN MCWHORTER: So you think people are going to watch Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham lying to them, but figure, well, that’s okay because we want to get back at people who look down. BILL MAHER: Yes. Yes, absolutely. Yes. That’s exactly it!

Watch above via HBO.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com