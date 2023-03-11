Energy Sec. Granholm Says U.S. Can ‘Learn’ From China on Climate Change in Hyper SXSW Clip: ‘It Is An Existential Threat! Do You Care?’

Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm declared at South By Southwest that climate change is an “existential crisis” and the U.S. can learn from what China is doing, which she said is “encouraging.”

During a sit-down interview with Wajahat Ali at the event, Granholm argued that China has been “sensitive” and has “invested a lot” in solutions. The energy secretary said she’s hopeful the U.S. can “learn from what China is doing.”

She also made an excited pitch for people to attend her speech on climate change at the multi-day Austin festival.

“It is an existential threat! Do you care about climate change? Do you care about the future for you, for your children? Do you want to know how we can solve it through cool technology? I’ve got a very snappy Prezi [presentation] that I’m going to be doing. How can anybody turn that down? So come to my speech,” she excitedly exclaimed.

Both clips quickly spread across social media.

.@SecGranholm praises China for being “sensitive” on climate change, and has “invested a lot in their solutions to achieve their goals.” “We could all learn from what China is doing.” No mention of slave labor or the Uyghur genocide. pic.twitter.com/pwh7kNdDW1 — Michael Sobolik (@michaelsobolik) March 11, 2023

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: "IT IS AN EXISTENTIAL THREAT! DO YOU CARE ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE?" pic.twitter.com/Ra6Hk3Hv4p — Salem News Channel (@WatchSalemNews) March 11, 2023

If you’d like a spoiler on one of Granholm’s recommendations, it’s to learn some lessons from massive polluter China and their climate change initiatives. China is not only the most populated country on the planet, it also reached a coal production record last year, far eclipsing the U.S.

Ali asked about both the U.S. and China causing climate change damage through negligence.

“How do we hold China and ourselves accountable for what we are doing around the world?” he asked.

Granholm touted U.S. efforts to push other countries to agree to aggressive climate change policies, but she offered praise for China on the issue in a clip that also aired on Fox & Friends.

The recommendation combined with Granholm’s warning of a looming “existential threat” inspired plenty of mockery among critics.

Biden's Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that everyone could “learn from” China when it comes to climate policy. China is the biggest polluter on earth. pic.twitter.com/kTkhayqCf0 — Becker News (@NewsBecker) March 11, 2023

China builds two new coal fired power plants *a week*. Granholm should go to China and try to see one through their thick smog. https://t.co/sfuuvShBSj — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 11, 2023

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm claims US can 'learn from what China is doing'https://t.co/hBfLnJwt3w — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) March 11, 2023

When @JenGranholm was the AG of Michigan and I interviewed her many times — she was NOT like this. What is this act? And, what exactly are her credentials to be the energy secretary? https://t.co/bQeqwEX2Qr — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) March 10, 2023

Circus is in town! https://t.co/wkd37TqT1g — Lindsay Wigo (@LindsayWigo) March 10, 2023

Granholm claimed China’s investment in climate change initiatives is “encouraging” for her. China is the biggest polluter in the world. The Council of Foreign Relations reported in 2021 that China was responsible for more than a quarter of the annual greenhouse gas emissions.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com