Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Soars to New Heights, Tops Every CNN Show in Thursday Ratings

Fox News’ nascent late-night talk show, Gutfeld!, saw its highest ratings since launching in April, winning not only its 11 p.m. timeslot, but also topping every show on CNN Thursday in both total viewers and in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54.

Gutfeld! had 1.77 million total viewers, and 409,000 in the demo, according to data from Nielsen. The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, on MSNBC, was second for the hour, with 1.46 million total viewers, and third in the demo, with 190,000. The second hour of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon was third in total viewers, with 697,000, and second in the demo, with 206,000.

Meanwhile, CNN’s most-watched show, Cuomo Prime Time, had 1.13 million total viewers, and the network’s highest-rated show in the demo, the 10 p.m. hour of CNN Tonight, topped out at 282,000.

Notably, host Greg Gutfeld’s success on Thursday night may have helped boost ratings for Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream, which notched more than 1 million viewers for the first time since moving to midnight.

Fox News had four of the five most-watched shows in cable news Thursday, and the five most-watched in the key demo. Tucker Carlson Tonight was first, with nearly 3.2 million total viewers, and 512,000 in the demo. Hannity was second, with 2.76 million total viewers, and 448,000 in the demo. The Five was third in total viewers, with 2.74 million, and fifth in the demo, with 395,000. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show was fourth, with 2.7 million total viewers, but with 363,000 in the demo, didn’t make the top five with adult viewers on Thursday. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 2.27 million, and third in the demo, with 441,000. Gutfeld! was fourth in the demo.

In total day, Fox averaged 1.66 million total viewers, and 284,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.16 million total viewers, and third in the demo, with 146,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 756,000, and second in the demo, with 206,000.

In prime time, Fox was also first, with 2.74 million total viewers, and 467,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 2.04 million, and third in the demo, with 255,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 1.07 million, and second in the demo, with 264,000.

Fox and Friends won in the early morning, with 1.21 million total viewers, and 242,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second in total viewers, with 1.06 million, and third in the demo, with 129,000. CNN’s New Day was third in total viewers, with 488,000, and second in the demo, with 137,000.

