WATCH: Bill Maher Releases His Own ‘Deep Fake’ Version of Trump ‘Pee Tape’

Comedian and political pundit Bill Maher released his own “deep fake” version of the mythical “pee tape” that has captured tortured imaginations since it leaked from the innards of the Steele Dossier, and is fabled to show President Donald Trump in the company of urinating prostitutes.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host devoted his “New Rules” segment to advising Democrats that they should begin to fight dirty. One suggestion: to cut an ad that exploits Trump’s verbal lapses by questioning his mental competency.

His other suggestion was to resort to “deep fake” technology to create compromising videos to use against Trump. As an example, he presented a “deep fake” version of “the pee tape” complete with an appearance by Rudy Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas, and a pair of sex workers who urinated “on the Bible, like I told you to.”

The tape is based on a rumor contained in the infamous Steele Dossier claiming that Trump hired two women to urinate on a bed that President Barack Obama once slept in.

It is a matter of congressional record that former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen has “no reason to believe” such a tape exists.

Trump has already admitted to the offenses for which he was impeached multiple times on video, so it’s unclear what effect Maher thinks a fake — or even a real — “pee tape” would have on Trump, other than to boost sales of vinyl sheets to about 63 million people.

Watch the full segment above via HBO.

