comScore

WATCH: Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles Jam Roads in Michigan to Protest Gov. Whitmer’s Stay-at-Home Orders

By Leia IdlibyApr 15th, 2020, 11:42 am
Want to avoid video ads? Subscribe to Mediaite+

A protest in Michigan called “Operation Gridlock,” which shows disapproval of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus, has kicked off two hours early on Wednesday, already blocking several streets, Fox Business reports.

“Everyone is going to stay in their cars to maintain social distancing,” Fox Bussiness reporter Grady Trimble told host Stuart Varney.

The protesters believe Whitmer has gone “too far,” considering jet skis and motorboats are prohibited while canoes and sailboats are not.

“They’re planning to take to the streets here, and they have signs that say ‘hands off our citizens,'” Trimble added.

Whitmer has made it clear that she supports their right to free speech, and simply hopes that they maintain social distancing while they execute their protests.

Varney then spoke to Illinois congressman Allan Kinzinger who believes the protest is “great, as long as they maintain their social distance.”

“Social distancing standards are important, but don’t go too far,” Kinzinger said. “Right now you have the population in the whole country that is very willing to do this, it’s been very impressive, but if you start doing ludicrous things like saying, ‘you can go on a sailboat but not a motorboat,’ people are going to start questioning the whole order.”

Several others have taken to Twitter to share photos and clips of the protest:

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: