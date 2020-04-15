WATCH: Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles Jam Roads in Michigan to Protest Gov. Whitmer’s Stay-at-Home Orders

A protest in Michigan called “Operation Gridlock,” which shows disapproval of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus, has kicked off two hours early on Wednesday, already blocking several streets, Fox Business reports.

“Everyone is going to stay in their cars to maintain social distancing,” Fox Bussiness reporter Grady Trimble told host Stuart Varney.

The protesters believe Whitmer has gone “too far,” considering jet skis and motorboats are prohibited while canoes and sailboats are not.

“They’re planning to take to the streets here, and they have signs that say ‘hands off our citizens,'” Trimble added.

Whitmer has made it clear that she supports their right to free speech, and simply hopes that they maintain social distancing while they execute their protests.

Varney then spoke to Illinois congressman Allan Kinzinger who believes the protest is “great, as long as they maintain their social distance.”

“Social distancing standards are important, but don’t go too far,” Kinzinger said. “Right now you have the population in the whole country that is very willing to do this, it’s been very impressive, but if you start doing ludicrous things like saying, ‘you can go on a sailboat but not a motorboat,’ people are going to start questioning the whole order.”

Several others have taken to Twitter to share photos and clips of the protest:

Early Images: Protest of @GovWhitmer’s emergency orders draws crowd already. Protest scheduled to start at noon. pic.twitter.com/DGLAyF2KmN — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) April 15, 2020

Michiganders are creating a traffic jam in Lansing to protest Gov. Whitmer’s strict coronavirus orders. They’re calling it “Operation Gridlock.”https://t.co/dq5d7KPqik — Vanessa Santos (@VanessaOblinger) April 15, 2020

More than an hour before the “Operation Gridlock” rally, trucks bedecked in flags, pulling boat trailers, sporting hand painted messages on their roofs have gathered around the state Capitol.

A decent amount of protesters are on foot as well. pic.twitter.com/I9lEfITahU — Beth LeBlanc (@DNBethLeBlanc) April 15, 2020

Dozens of people are driving their cars around Michigan’s Capitol building to protest @GovWhitmer’s stay home order, which they claim takes away some of their rights. pic.twitter.com/aXNTA8I5R9 — Grady Trimble (@Grady_Trimble) April 15, 2020

Watch above, via Fox Business.

