Clarissa Ward kept her cool during a live report for CNN’s New Day that aired Wednesday morning, as she reported on the unfolding chaos on the streets of Kabul following the Taliban’s stunning takeover of wartorn Afghanistan.

Ward has been a vital resource for news as her reporting comes in real-time for viewers eager to learn what is unfolding since the disastrous result of US withdrawal.

During the 6 AM hour, she reported a sense of calmness. She ostensibly lauded what she cynically called “public relations” efforts of the Taliban, who had lessened their footprint overnight to provide a sense of calm and normalcy in the city.

But in a terrific example of the fluidity of the situation unfolding there, just an hour later she was reporting on a street near the airport showing numerous Afghan men gathered nearby, many of whom were eager to leave the country, with one even showing his green card to New Day viewers.

Early in the shot, viewers could hear the shots and see Ward understandably flinch as the gunshots appeared to be close by. But as Ward explained, she understood the Taliban were firing weapons in the air as means of crowd control, and not firing into crowds. Nonetheless, as she explains, firing above a crowd is when people get hurt.

Ward’s reputation as the best in her class of international journalists is well known. Still, her current reporting in Kabul will certainly elevate her standing among the greatest war reporters of all time.

