WATCH: CNN’s Jeff Zeleny Directly Asks Biden If He Still Thinks Putin’s ‘A Killer’ Days Before Summit

President Joe Biden chuckled a bit when asked about Vladimir Putin’s response to him calling the Russian president a killer.

The first few questions at Biden’s press conference were about his upcoming summit with Putin, set to be held on Wednesday.

In a rare interview, Putin was directly asked by NBC News’ Keir Simmons, “Are you a killer?”, referencing Biden’s comments a few months ago. Putin laughed it off and dismissively said he’s “gotten used to attacks.”

Zeleny asked about Putin laughing at being called a killer by the U.S. president and whether “that’s still your belief.”

He also questioned Biden on how he would “ever trust” Putin. “If Ronald Reagan said trust but verify, what do you say to Vladimir Putin?”

Biden chuckled a bit and remarked, “I’m laughing too.”

The president paused for a bit before continuing, “The answer is, I believe he has in the past essentially acknowledged that he was — there are certain things he would do or did do. But, look, when I was asked that question on air, I answered it honestly, but it’s not much of a… I don’t think it matters a whole lot in terms of this next meeting we’re about to have.”

He went on to say “I’d verify first and then trust” with the Russian leader.

“When you write treaties with your adversaries, you don’t say ‘I trust you.’ You say, ‘This is what I expect. And if you violate the agreement we made, then the treaty’s off, the agreement’s is off,” Biden added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

