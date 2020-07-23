Something went very wrong with Fox News’ 10:00 p.m. handoff between Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, as the latter’s feed unexpectedly cut out and left a big black hole on the screen, forcing the 9:00 p.m. host to fill with an impromptu monologue.

Hannity had just wrapped a long interview with President Donald Trump when the top of the hour rolled over and Ingraham appeared. He began bragging to her that he came in under his allotted time when, moments later, her image abruptly froze. As Hannity waited for her response, he silently stared at the screen for several seconds to no avail. Then, off-screen, someone began to audibly but urgently whisper: “Keep talking! Keep talking!” Hannity, breaking his look into the camera, then nodded and began to ad lib as Ingraham’s image completely disappeared.

“Okay, I guess it’s frozen. I’m still on the air, is that what you’re telling me?” a bemused Hannity quickly said. “Hi, everybody! Alright, well, I’m on the air. Apparently we lost Laura’s signal, which is fine with me because I’m a talk show host and I never shut up.”

At that last comment, someone off-screen could be heard laughing.

Hannity then gamely launched into a rehashing of earlier parts of his show. More than a minute later, Ingraham finally reappeared in the split screen, but Hannity, apparently unaware, drove right on as his colleague awkwardly sat on screen waiting for him to finish his thought.

“I’m back!” Ingraham finally said, interrupting Hannity while throwing a frustrated sidelong glance off-camera. “I’m back!”

“Oh, you could say thank you for bailing me out,” a smiling Hannity said in response. “I wanted to finish my monologue but, I can talk forever.”

“Here is the problem. I think when I was complaining about you coming and hitting the post on time, it was like…”

“You giving me an MSDNC conspiracy theory?” Hannity volunteered, rocking back into his chair and laughing.

“It was a surge, a power surge, I kid you not,” Ingraham said giggling. “No, no, no I have people knocking over lights, I have people crawling on the floor and, I should really turn the camera around, I have the dog going in and out.”

“But I literally thought you were playing some practical joke on me,” Ingraham said, as a smiling Hannity threw up his arms in exasperation, crumpled up a piece of paper, and launched it at the camera. “Sean, I kept talking into the camera, I was talking and then I was, like, wait a second, nothing’s happening!”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]