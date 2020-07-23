comScore

FL, NC GOP Blurring Out Part of Trump Conspiracy Tweet About Mail-In Voting In Their Absentee Ballot GOTV Campaigns

By KJ EdelmanJul 23rd, 2020, 9:28 pm
North Carolina GOP absentee ballot mailer

Photo credit: Justin King (@JustinforJoCo)

The Florida and North Carolina Republican Party are now blurring out part of an anti-mail-in vote conspiracy tweet from President Donald Trump in their get-out-the-vote campaigns to increase absentee voting.

Trump has repeatedly made baseless claims about the risk of fraud from mail-in voting, even prompting Twitter to tag one of his tweets from earlier this summer as misinformation. Trump’s claims have been routinely debunked and he has also voted via mail himself even as he calls the process “corrupt.”

Trump’s full tweet from July 10 reads, “Absentee Ballots are fine. because you have to go through a precise process to get your voting privilege. Not so with Mail-Ins. Rigged Election!!! 20% fraudulent ballots?”

However, in the mailers encouraging absentee ballots being sent by the North Carolina GOP, the party has digitally rendered the second half of that tweet – ranting about mail-in voting — illegible.

Sharp-eyed political observers caught the doctoring of the Trump tweet and snarkily called out that state’s parsing of the president’s message.

Justin King, who is from North Carolina, received the same promotional materials to promote voting for Trump in the 2020 election, he tweeted Wednesday night.

Politico first reported on similar mailers in Florida last week, where Florida’s GOP Chair Joe Gruters admitted blurring the tweet intentionally to “[highlight] the portion of the tweet that is relevant to Florida.” He also said Trump equates mail-in voting to “an all-mail election to which the RPOF and President Trump remain staunchly opposed to.”

This is not the first time state Republican parties have had to delicately navigate around Trump’s false, conspiratorial claims about voting by mail. In April, the Pennsylvania GOP urged voters to “protect yourself from large crowds” by using mail-in voting even as the president was slamming the practice as ripe for fraud.

