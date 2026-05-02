Fox News’ Aishah Hasnie pressed Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) on Saturday on the current “debt crisis we cannot get under control” and whether that and other issues will lead to big midterm losses for Republicans.

Donalds, who is also running for governor of Florida, joined Hasnie where she asked the congressman about Republicans’ “messaging” when it comes to the current “debt crisis.” She noted the current debt-to-GDP ratio has now hit 100% for the first time in years, with it predicted to hit 108% in 2030.

“How do you square all of that up? Obviously, the administration wants to put more money in people’s pockets, but we are in this debt crisis we cannot get under control,” Hasnie said.

“The president’s agenda, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security, is very helpful to the American people,” Donalds argued.

Hasnie later asked the congressman if redistricting efforts could “go sideways” for Republicans and lose them control of the House.

Check out the full exchange below:

AISHAH HASNIE: I know you’re following this very closely, as a lot of conservatives on Capitol Hill do, the national debt this week hit a historic milestone and not in a good way. Put up on the screen here, the debt to GDP ratio is now at 100%. We haven’t seen that in many, many, years. Just a few years ago in 2018, it was at 77%, and now they’re predicting that it’s hit 108% in 2030. What do you make of that? I mean, how do you square all of that up? Obviously, the administration wants to put more money in people’s pockets, but we are in this debt crisis we cannot get under control.

BYRON DONALDS: Well, let’s be clear, there’s two different pieces of this. One, the American people being able to keep more of their money is not only a good thing, not only does it protect individual liberty and economic liberty, but it also has a much powerful multiplying effect in our economy than if you just tax everybody it all goes into government and then government does what it typically always does, which is overspend without any care or concern to quality. So the president’s agenda, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security, is very helpful to the American people. We had a grandmother yesterday at The Villages. She went to the microphone and talked about with her tax refund she received, she was able to actually pay for a new roof on her house as opposed to dip into her savings. That’s a positive thing overall. Now let’s talk about government spending because yes, the national debt is a real problem for our country and this is where Senate Democrats in particular have to get real about the long-term trajectory of spending in America and work with Republicans on the necessary reforms in Washington around health care, around some of the social services programs, where people who truly need the help are getting that help. While at the same time the federal government is trimming its budget and making sure that there’s not waste, fraud, and abuse. The president is chasing fraud in all these programs. Meanwhile, there was a bill filed in California to stop anybody from looking into fraudulent concerns. I mean, this is craziness. We have to be efficient with the people’s money. We’re going to continue to do that in Florida, but other states need to get on board as well.

HASNIE: Alright, Florida is now joining the states that are redistricting the legislature there, just passed new maps. You know, in a good year, congressman, this works out for you guys. You gain seats and you’re able to keep control of the House, but in a bad election year, which that could happen this year, a seat that was once obviously red might suddenly become very competitive. Do you have any concerns, you know, going into this, potentially becoming the next governor of Florida, but also, you know, wanting to make sure that you’ve got a House that is still in the GOP control. Do you have any concerns that this could go sideways for you guys?

DONALDS: No, my concern is that we make sure that we’re taking our message to the American people and actually reminding them of the conditions of our country three years ago. Three years ago, inflation was out of control, our economy was flat on its back, our borders were wide open, young girls were being killed in the streets of America by illegal criminal aliens. That’s what was going on in America, and I think that when we explain all the work that we’ve been able to do with President Trump, securing our border once and for all, stopping the major flow of fentanyl into our country, keeping our cities safe and strong, wages adjusted for inflation are rising in the United States of America, that’s a positive thing. Most prices are down. Obviously, gas prices are elevated because of the Strait of Hormuz, and beef prices are up, but not because of administration, because there’s a screwworm outbreak in Mexico. So there’s other beef that’s not being imported into the United State right now. But by and large our economy is quite strong, and that’s a winning message going into this November. We have to take that message to the American people.

HASNIE: What I’ve heard though from some Republicans, and I know you’re focused on the governor’s race, but what I’ve heard from Republicans on Capitol Hill is we’ve got wins that we can talk about, [but] the messaging, perhaps, is not quite there. Do you, I mean, from where you’re at right now and what you hear from leadership, do you feel like you guys have a good strategy heading into November? I mean are you, you listed off a couple of things, is that resonating with people at home?

DONALDS: I think, one, we are going to have a strategy, too It does resonate when you actually look at the details of what’s happening in our country versus where we were when the Democrats were in charge. Nobody can sit here and say that when the Democrats were in full control of the country that we were going in the right direction. It was awful. But we do understand that there are frustrations around gas prices. I see it too here in Florida. But when this conflict comes to a close, and I think it’s going to come to a close shortly, those prices are going to drop like a rock.