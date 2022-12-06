WATCH: GOP Officials Eerily Repeat Exact Talking Points on Trump’s Call to End Constitution That Were Mocked By ‘Morning Joe’

MSNBC analyst John Heilemann nailed it.

Republican officials echoed what Heilemann predicted on Monday some Republican officials would say when asked about former President Donald Trump’s call to abolish the Constitution.

Following the publicizing of information that exposed Twitter’s effort to censor The New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story shortly before the 2020 election, Trump called for ending the document that laid the foundation of American democracy.

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great “Founders” did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” posted Trump on his social media site, Truth Social, on Saturday.

During a role-play with co-host Mika Brzezinski on Monday’s show, some of the lines Heilemann predicted Republicans would say in response to reporters’ questions on the matter included “He’s a private citizen, and he says a lot of things,” “He’s not going to be a presidential candidate, Mika,” and “When the voters speak, I’ll make that determination later.”

While some Republicans condemned Trump, here is how some other Republicans replied to Trump’s post, per audio aired on Tuesday’s show:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC): The voters will determine who’s going to be the nominee for the Republican Party, who will be the president. I know you don’t want him to be in the mix, but he’ll be in the mix. I’m glad he walked it back, what he said was wrong. But there’s a ending desire to bend the rules to get Trump. And, you know, there’s a lot of frustration on our side. And we’ll see how all this plays out.” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO): I’ll leave that to the voters to decide. But look, guys, I think it’s disqualifying for Joe Biden and his press team to go out and say from the podium that here’s a list of people that they want banned from social media. Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL): I think the voters get to decide those things.

