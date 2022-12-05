Mika Brzezinski Loses It During Awkward Role Play Grilling GOP Officials About Trump’s Call to Terminate the Constitution

MSNBC co-host Mika Brzezinski appeared to lose it during an awkward role-play of asking GOP officials about former President Donald Trump’s call to abolish the Constitution. She was so convincing in her “losing it” that it really seemed like she kind of … lost it?

Following the publicizing of information that exposed Twitter’s effort to censor The New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story shortly before the 2020 election, Trump called for ending the document that laid the foundation of American democracy.

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great “Founders” did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” posted Trump on his social media site, Truth Social, on Saturday.

Over the weekend, most Republicans refrained from condemning Trump – something that made Brzezinski arrogantly mock them during Monday’s Morning Joe.

Brzezinski was not impressed and did those Republicans a favor by providing an unequivocal statement they could say moving forward: “To terminate the Constitution is to terminate America. Donald Trump is wrong, and I can no longer support him at all as a presidential candidate, as an American citizen. You can’t be an American citizen and want to terminate the Constitution.”

She went on to condescendingly tell those Republicans, “You can do it. Write it down. It’s easy, and it’s important.”

Brzezinski and co-host John Heilemann then role-played reporter and GOP official as they mocked a typical GOP response to something the former president says.

“Do we want to go back to Charlottesville? I’m sorry, you only have a short-term memory. Do we want to go back to Jan. 6. Do we really want to go back to that? Your guy is talking about terminating the constitution. Can you denounce it? They can’t?” asked Brzezinski.

“He’s a private citizen, and he says a lot of things,” replied Heilemann.

“Really?” asked Brzezinski. “Can you support him as a presidential candidate?”

“He’s not going to be a presidential candidate, Mika,” said Heilemann, who added, “When the voters speak, I’ll make that determination later.”

“And so what does that make people who cannot say to terminate the Constitution is to

terminate America, and we cannot support a … fascist?” asked Brzezinski.

“Mika, you and your left-wing agenda as you attack me,” said Heilemann.

“Really? Left-wing?” said Brzezinski. “I’m just for American democracy. I’m for our Constitution. That’s what we’re arguing here.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

