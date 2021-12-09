WATCH: Hecklers Try to Disrupt Fox News All American Christmas Tree Re-Lighting

Can’t we just let Fox News enjoy their Christmas moment?

Hecklers tried to disrupt the All-American Christmas Tree re-lighting at “Fox News Square” Thursday night but failed to disrupt the holiday cheer.

Hosts from The Five led the ceremonies of the relighting of the Christmas tree-like structure that had previously been burned by an arsonist, the suspect of which appears to be a homeless man who, police say, might be suffering from mental illness.

As Fox News contributor Rev. Jacques DeGraff compared the attack on Fox News Christmas Tree to the attack on Pearl Harbor, microphones picked up chants from the sidewalks of New York (no lights fantastic were being tripped.)

The intrepid hosts let the holiday cheer carry the moment, and the hecklers were treated in the manner they deserved — they were ignored.

A Merry Christmas time was had by all, which you can see above, via Fox News.

