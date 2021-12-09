Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) joined Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast on Thursday for a discussion about reshaping the U.S. government and how best to prepare for Donald Trump’s return to power.

“People didn’t like that Donald Trump raised his voice but sometimes you’ve got to raise your voice to raise a ruckus and to raise an army of patriots who love this country and will fight for her,” Gaetz said of the Trump base.

“And if we get more of them in Congress, that is exactly what we are going to do, to operationalize the performance,” he continued. “To go right after the people who are imposing the vaccine mandates, who are enriching themselves and who are selling out the country.”

Bannon, a former senior advisor to Trump, responded, “Starting with the Joy-Ann Reid, the Chris Hayes, the Rachel Maddow, the brains of the operation for the Democratic left.”

Bannon continued:

This is Trumpism in power. That’s when we went to the 4,000 shock troops we have to have that’s going to man the government. Get them ready now. Right? We’re going to hit the beach with the landing teams and the beachhead teams and all that nomenclature they use when President Trump wins again in 2024—or before.

Bannon has used the term “shock troops” before, most recently in October, saying: “If you’re going to take over the administrative state and deconstruct it, then you have to have shock troops prepared to take it over immediately.”

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.

