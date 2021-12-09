Fox News Contributor Invokes Pearl Harbor Attack During Christmas Tree Ceremony After Old One Set on Fire

Earlier this week, a Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters was “completely engulfed in flames” after a homeless man allegedly set it on fire. Investigators are trying to determine whether mental illness played a role in the incident.

Various Fox News personalities covered the story in dramatic fashion. Tucker Carlson called the incident a “hate crime.” Lawrence Jones said the alleged arsonist wasn’t just attacking Fox News, but was also “targeting the country.” And Brian Kilmeade asked, “Who says it’s not a hate crime against us, against Fox News?”

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott issued a company-wide memo that declared in part,

This has become a new wonderful tradition on FOX Square over the last three years. We will not let this deliberate and brazen act of cowardice deter us. We are in the process of rebuilding and installing a new tree as a message that there can be peace, light and joy even during a dark moment like this. We are currently planning on a lighting ceremony for the new tree and will send those details once we have them.

The cohosts of The Five emceed a generally over-the-top lighting ceremony on Thursday for a new Christmas tree, which is actually not a tree but a cone-shaped metal frame adorned with branches.

Somebody asked me, ‘Why are you here?'” bellowed Fox News contributor Rev. Jacques DeGraff at the ceremony. “I’m here because these colors don’t run! Eighty years ago this week, they tried to extinguish the darkness in a place called Pearl Harbor. We didn’t fold then, and we won’t fold now because we’ve come this far by faith. In our tradition, we say this little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine. And the red, the white, the blue, the light of America, we’re going to let it shine!”

