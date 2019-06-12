WATCH: House Erupts as Democratic Congresswoman Slams ‘Sex-Starved Males’ Talking About Abortion Rights

California Democratic Congresswoman Norma Torres caused an uproar on Capitol Hill when she accused some of her colleagues of being “sex-starved males” who insist on weighing in on “a woman’s right to choose.”

During Wednesday’s House of Representatives session, Torres began her remarks by saying “Mr. Speaker, it is tiring to hear from so many sex-starved males on this floor talk about a woman’s right to choose.”

As Torres tried to continue, an immediate murmur swept through the floor, and Rep. Rob Woodall (R-GA) called a “Point of order.”

“Mr. Speaker, I would just like to ask my friend if she would like to change her last statement,” Woodall said.

“Mr. Speaker, if it pleases my colleague on the other side, I will withdraw my statement about sex-starved males on the floor,” Torres said.

Woodall at first reserved his right to object, and began to speak about Torres, saying “I know my colleague well and I thoroughly enjoy working with her on the rules committee…”

But he was ordered to suspend, as Torres asked for “unanimous consent to withdraw my statement.”

“I thank my friend from California, I do not object,” Woodall said.

“No objection, without objection, the words are withdrawn,” the presiding officer said.

“I will put it in different terms,” Torres said. “It is tiring to be here on this floor or in committee as a woman to continue to be counseled about what types of affordable planning, family feminine, whether it is family planning conversations that rightfully I deserve to have with my own doctor, choosing when women want to have a family, and to avoid pregnancies before they become pregnancies. It is unfortunate that that is something that continues to be denied to American women day in and day out on this floor. And with that I will reserve the balance of my time.”

Watch the clip above, via C-SPAN.

