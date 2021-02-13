WATCH: Impeachment Manager Rep. Raskin Makes Dramatic Request to Subpoena Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler Over Trump-McCarthy Call

The Democratic prosecutors in the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump opened day five’s proceedings by requesting the opportunity to subpoena Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler over her recent and explosive revelations about a January 6 phone call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“Last night, Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state issued a statement confirming that in the middle of the insurrection, when House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy called the president to beg for help, President Trump responded, and I quote, ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,'” said lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin.

“Needless to say this is an additional critical piece of corroborating evidence further confirming the charges before you as well as the president’s willful dereliction of duty and desertion of duty as commander in chief of the United States, his state of mind, and as further incitement of the insurrection on January sixth,” Raskin said.

He requested “the opportunity to subpoena” the Congresswoman both for testimony and for her notes, by Zoom for an hour or less, before proceeding to the next phase of the trial.

Watch above.

