WATCH: Jim Acosta Busts Out His Yoda Voice While Interviewing Mark Hamill About Ukraine and The Force Was With Him

CNN’s Jim Acosta interviewed legendary actor Mark Hamill on Saturday about his work with Ukraine and the invitation from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to serve as the ambassador for the nation’s “army of drones.” Naturally (and admirably) Acosta was also able to ask a number of Star Wars-related questions during the 15 minutes or so, and even broke out his own Yoda voice.

Hamill is best known for all of his work on stage and screen, but even bester known for being Luke Skywalker, of course. His experience as a spacecraft pilot making him a great fit for the role of ambassador of drones.

Hamill is already an ambassador for United24, the official fundraising arm of the Ukraine government, and in his new task he is a public face in the nation’s effort to expand and reinforce their army of drones, which Hamill explains “monitor and protect their people, their land,” and are “their eyes in the sky.”

After talking about that effort at length, Acosta was able to talk to Hamill about Star Wars, asking exactly the kind of questions every fan would ask given the chance, as you can watch in the full clip from CNN.

As the interview was wrapping up, Acosta thanked Hamill for indulging him and his “fanboi questions.”

“I don’t mind,” said Hamill. “May the Force be with you, Jim.”

After recovering from that gift, Acosta returned once more to the subject of Ukraine and Hamill’s efforts with the drones. Hamill gave another quick outline and reminded viewers to visit U24.gov.ua/dronation to help.

As Acosta was thanking his guest again, he added, “I was tempted, I almost busted out my Yoda impersonation today. I’m not — maybe we’ll do it another time if you’ll come back.”

“Oh, I’d love to hear it,” said Hamill. “I noticed you, your tweet yesterday was in Yoda-speak.”

Acosta said he wanted to tell Russian Vladimir Putin something.

“That is why you failed,” he said in his Yoda voice, getting the quote almost right.

“Very good!” said Hamill with a laugh and some applause. “Very impressed!”

“My apologies to Frank Oz and to all of our viewers for me doing that there,” said Acosta. “Mark Hamill, thanks so much for your time. I’m probably going to get a call after this segment’s over.”

Here’s my call: Not bad, Mr. Acosta. Nicely done.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

