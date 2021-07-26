WATCH: LeVar Burton Kicks Off Jeopardy! Guest-Hosting Stint

LeVar Burton’s Jeopardy! guest-hosting gig finally kicks off on Monday, the culmination of a massive online campaign to get the beloved actor to host the long-running game show.

Burton, known for acclaimed roles in Roots and Star Trek, not to mention his years of hosting Reading Rainbow, was seen by many as a natural fit for Jeopardy! Now he’s finally hosting the show (something a lot of fans are hoping he would get to do permanently).

“As a longtime viewer of the show, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to guest-host Jeopardy!” Burton said. “And I’m proud to be here to honor Alex’s legacy, and I’m gonna do my best to ensure that these talented Jeopardy! contestants enjoy their moment here as well.”

The guest hosts Jeopardy! has brought on have all chosen charities to support, with the show matching the total winnings of all three contestants and donating it to said charity. Burton’s pick is the children’s literacy nonprofit Reading Is Fundamental.

You can watch his opener above, via WABC.

