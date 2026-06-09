CNN Liberals Bust Out Laughing As Trump Allies Brawl With Each Other Over War: ‘Get Some Popcorn!’

Liberal CNN panelists busted out laughing and even applauded as two allies of President Donald Trump filleted each other over the Iran war.

On Monday night’s edition of CNN NewsNight, anchor Abby Phillip hosted a panel that included Charles Blow, Caroline Sunshine, Ana Navarro, Hal Lambert, and L.Z. Granderson.

Lambert — a top Trump donor — and Sunshine — a former senior Trump spokesperson — got into it over the Iran war, much to the amusement of the trio of liberal-leaning panelists.

Navarro urged her colleagues to refrain from interrupting and “get some popcorn,” and Blow did a slow clap when Sunshine went in for the kill against Lambert:

BLOW: But he did say no new wars over and over.

LAMBERT: But he didn’t start this one. People say he started it. Look, Iran’s been at war with us for a long time and he did take out Soleimani.

SUNSHINE: Iran’s been at war with us. How many U.S. citizens has Iran killed on U.S. soil?

LAMBERT: Well, how many soldiers have they killed?

SUNSHINE: And why were our soldiers in the Middle East to begin with? How many Americans have they killed on U.S. soil?

LAMBERT: So that’s allowed? They’re allowed to kill soldiers in the Middle East?

SUNSHINE: For the people who chant death to America for 47 years, how many U.S. citizens have they killed on U.S. soil? How many on U.S. soil, Hal?

It’s an easy answer. You should know it.

Or is it like Ted Cruz? We don’t know the population of Iran. How many U.S. citizens have they killed on U.S. soil?

LAMBERT: You know, I don’t know the answer to that. I would guess it’s low.

SUNSHINE: It’s zero.

LAMBERT: But I don’t think that’s the telltale test, I don’t think you have to kill us on our soil. If you’re killing us overseas, you’re killing our citizens.

SUNSHINE: Why are we overseas to begin with?

LAMBERT: Are we really going to global politics on why we’re overseas?

BLOW: You’re talking about Iran–

(LAUGHTER)

NAVARRO: Don’t interrupt him! Get some popcorn!

SUNSHINE: Why are we overseas to begin with? Why were they in the Middle East to begin with? You want to know why?

LAMBERT: Because of oil. We know why we’re there. It’s because of oil.

GRANDERSON: What do you mean because of oil?

LAMBERT: We need to protect our interests in oil, period.

SUNSHINE: Then maybe we should open the Strait of Hormuz, which was open before this war started. And we could open right now if we just left. Which is in our interest.

I think Israel has shown a remarkable– Oh, Iran doesn’t need a nuclear weapon now because they have learned that they don’t need one. They’ve now learned through this war–

By the way, Iran, a nuclear weapon… Let me just dismantle that talking point really quick. The 18 U.S. intelligence agencies in our country–

LAMBERT: Back to those.

SUNSHINE: What is that supposed to mean?

LAMBERT: Because they told us that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction.

SUNSHINE: A lie.

LAMBERT: Well, they were the 18 intelligence agencies you’re about to quote. Go ahead.

SUNSHINE: No. That’s no.

That is– It wasn’t the intelligence agencies. It was the politicians.

PHILLIP: What were you going to say about the intelligence agencies?

SUNSHINE: It wasn’t the intelligence agencies that lied about that.

It was the politicians like your old friend Ted Cruz that believed those lies and got us into those wars. And it was President Trump who campaigned on being different. And that’s a separate thing I’m going to get into. But the 18 U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon. And that has not changed during the course of this war.

BLOW: (LAUGHING) Yes! (CLAPPING)

However, what has changed is that Iran has now learned they don’t need a nuclear weapon. Because they can behave like a nuclear power without ever needing to be one. Because they can just close the Strait of Hormuz if and when they ever want.

And they have learned what China has learned, which is that you’re never going to beat the U.S. military militarily. You beat us economically. Let’s just dismantle that.