A massive explosion rocked the harbor section of Beirut on Tuesday, and by now you’ve likely seen the scads of viral videos showing the enormous blast and its aftereffects. But a new video has emerged that shows an entirely new perspective of the explosion as a television reporter appears to be caught in it during a live interview.

The moment of the Beirut port explosion is captured during an interview between BBC Arabic News journalist Maryam Toumi with Faisal Al-Asil, director of projects at the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy. Toumi was in Beirut and can be seen in the small video insert in the top corner of the video, while Al-Asil was videoconferencing from Morrocco. Watch the video below, via BBC Arabic:

لحظة #انفجار_المرفأ أثناء مقابلة أجرتها مريم التومي، الصحفية في مكتب بي بي سي نيوز عربي، مع فيصل الأصيل، مدير المشاريع في الوكالة المغربية للطاقة المستدامة. (تحذير: الفيديو يحوي مشاهد صادمة).#انفجار_بيروت #بيروت #Beirut pic.twitter.com/N6A4UszkgY — BBC News عربي (@BBCArabic) August 4, 2020

A rough translation of the tweet: “The moment of the port explosion, during an interview conducted by Maryam Toumi, a journalist at the BBC Arabic News office, with Faisal Al-Asil, director of projects at the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy. (Warning: the video contains shocking scenes).”

The origins of the Beirut blast are currently unconfirmed. Early reports suggested a mishap at a fireworks factory, though President Donald Trump revealed that it was some sort of attack during Tuesday afternoon’s Whtie House Press Briefing. Trump was later criticized for “spitballing” what are currently unconfirmed reports.

