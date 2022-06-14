JUST IN: January 6 Committee Postpones Wednesday Hearing, Will Resume on Thursday

The January 6 Committee announced it will postpone the hearing which was scheduled for Wednesday.

No explanation was given when the committee sent out a notice to the media confirming the hearing’s postponement. The announcement hinted though that the committee’s Thursday session will proceed as planned.

The committee has held two televised hearings in the past week: one which focused on Donald Trump gleefully inciting the Capitol riot, and the other on the former president pushing the Big Lie despite his advisers admitting it was false. NBC reports that the Wednesday hearing was expected to feature testimony from former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and Steve Engel, former Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel.

As the announcement was being sent out, Jan. 6 Committee member Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) was giving an interview to Morning Joe, and she was asked if there was a change of plans.

“I think we’re just firming up, there is no big deal,” she said. “But I’ll tell you that the putting together the video and exhibits is an exhausting exercise for our very small video staff. We were going to have one, two, three [hearings] in one week, and it is just too much to put it altogether. So we’re trying to give them a little room to do their technical work.”

