‘Team Trump is Hanging Donald Trump’: CNN’s John King Reacts to Ex-President’s Allies Gutting His Election Lies

CNN’s John King marveled at the January 6 Committee’s second hearing by noting that so many of the most shocking and damaging details against Donald Trump came from the former president’s own team.

King joined his colleagues on Monday to react to the hearing — with anchor Jake Tapper setting the stage by noting how Trump was “victimizing” his supporters with his 2020 election lies. King followed up by referring to the video at the hearing where several Trump supporters were repeating the lies and saying they heard them from the ex-president and his allies.

“That’s the true cancer here,” King said. “The fraud of Trump telling the lies over and over again, has created a cancer that continues to spread in American politics. You have this huge group of people voting this year in a midterm election who continue to believe this. You have candidates running on it for Pennsylvania governor. You have a secretary of state candidate in Nevada in a primary this week. So this cancer is still in the Republican -Party, and it’s a cancer started by this Big Lie.”

Much of the hearing revolved around the fact that many people close to Trump tried to shut down his unsubstantiated election fraud claims, even as the ex-president kept pushing them to his supporters.

“I don’t know Chris Stirewalt’s politics,” King summarized, “but everybody else you heard from today was a Republican, on Team Trump. His daughter, his son-in-law, his attorney general, his White House counsel, his campaign counsel, his campaign manager. Team Trump is hanging Donald Trump.”

Watch above, via CNN.

