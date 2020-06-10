The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on racial injustice and police brutality Wednesday, in light of the continued outcry over the death of George Floyd.

The hearing, which takes place one day after Floyd’s funeral, is expected to focus on recent debate over proposed police reforms and how to address the mistrust between law enforcement and people of color. Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, will deliver a statement during this hearing, as will his family’s attorney, Ben Crump.

Other notable witnesses participating in today’s hearing include Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, Fox News personality and conservative commentator Dan Bongino, and Darrell Scott, pastor and co-founder of President Donald Trump’s National Diversity Coalition.

Watch above, via CBS.

