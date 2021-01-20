Tom Hanks will host the primetime special Celebrating America following the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Wednesday night.

The newly-appointed president and vice president will make appearances on the 90-minute special, which includes performances from Justin Timberlake, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons and more.

Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria will also be on hand to introduce segments throughout the program.

Additional participants include former NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Founder of World Central Kitchen Chef José Andrés, labor leader Dolores Huerta, and the first woman MLB general manager Kim Ng.

According to press release from the Presidential Inaugural Committee, Celebrating America “will showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild.”

In addition to commemorating the inauguration, Celebrating America will honor the perseverance of the country’s citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic, with special attention paid to frontline workers.

Watch above via YouTube at 8:30 p.m. ET.

