White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold a press briefing on Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

The briefing comes after the first coronavirus task force briefing since July 14, which took place on Thursday afternoon as several states have started to implement new lockdown measures amid case surges.

McEnany will likely face questions about President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede, despite losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. The state of Georgia has also just completed its hand recount of ballots, and the result confirms that Biden defeated Trump by more than 10,000 votes — further weakening the president’s claims of election fraud.

The briefing also follows a widely mocked and ridiculed Thursday news conference with Trump’s legal team, led by Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis.

