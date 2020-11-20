Steny Hoyer Slams Trump’s Election Challenges, Giuliani’s Bonkers Presser: ‘I Think This Borders on Treason’

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said that President Donald Trump’s effort to challenge the 2020 election and reverse results in several key states “borders on treason,” also going after Rudy Giuliani’s wild press conference on Thursday.

“He is undermining the very essence of democracy, which is: You go to the poll, you vote and the people decide. There’s no doubt that the people decided,” Hoyer said of the president.

The representative made his comments following Giuliani’s press conference with Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis, which was relentlessly mocked and ridiculed for being filled with false information and featuring a mysterious black ooze.

“Joe Biden is in the lead because of the fraudulent ballots, the illegal ballots that were produced and that were allowed to be used after the election was over,” Giuliani told reporters. “Give us an opportunity to prove it in court and we will.”

Powell additionally claimed that the only reason Biden won the election was due to “massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba, and likely China,” adding that voting systems like Dominion “were created in Venezuela at the direction of Hugo Chavez.”

She later implied that Chavez, who died seven years ago, conducted a scheme against the 2020 election, even citing witnesses.

“I think this borders on treason,” said Hoyer after the press conference, joining several other lawmakers, many Republican, who critiqued the spectacle.

“Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said in a statement on Thursday. “It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic act by a sitting American President.”

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) also warned that the “wild press conferences erode public trust” following Giuliani’s address.

“So no, obviously Rudy and his buddies should not pressure electors to ignore their certification obligations under the statute We are a nation of laws, not tweets,” Sasse added, later saying, “President Trump lost Michigan by more than 100,000 votes and the campaign and its allies have lost in or withdrawn all five lawsuits in Michigan for being unable to produce any evidence.”

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) also addressed Trump’s challenges in her state, slamming the president for “undermining people’s confidence in the election process and the integrity of the election,” adding, “it is fundamentally attacking the roots of our democracy, and it is unacceptable.”

